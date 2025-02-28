Akero Therapeutics Inc. Q4 Loss Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) released Loss for fourth quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled -$70.03 million, or -$0.99 per share. This compares with -$55.2 million, or -$0.99 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$1.12 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Akero Therapeutics Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$70.03 Mln. vs. -$55.2 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.99 vs. -$0.99 last year.

