Akero Therapeutics Inc. Loss At -$70.73 Mln In Q1

(RTTNews) - Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) reported Loss for first quarter of -$70.73 million

The company's earnings came in at -$70.73 million, or -$0.90 per share. This compares with -$53.34 million, or -$0.90 per share, last year.

Akero Therapeutics Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$70.73 Mln. vs. -$53.34 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.90 vs. -$0.90 last year.

