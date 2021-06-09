Akero Therapeutics Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for AKRO

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Akero Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: AKRO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $29.40, changing hands as high as $29.60 per share. Akero Therapeutics Inc shares are currently trading up about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AKRO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AKRO's low point in its 52 week range is $22.10 per share, with $41.16 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $29.55.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.