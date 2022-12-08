Markets
AKRO

Akero Therapeutics Announces Breakthrough Therapy Designation For Efruxifermin

December 08, 2022 — 07:37 am EST

(RTTNews) - Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (AKRO) announced efruxifermin has received a Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the FDA for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. The designation is based on phase 2b HARMONY study.

efruxifermin is engineered to mimic the biological activity profile of FGF21, a hormone responsible for alleviating cellular stress and improving metabolic regulation. It is designed to reverse fibrosis, reduce liver fat and inflammation, increase insulin sensitivity, and improve lipoproteins. Akero expects to report results from the ongoing SYMMETRY study in the second half of 2023.

