Akero Therapeutics (AKRO) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Akero Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: AKRO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $30.62, changing hands as high as $30.99 per share. Akero Therapeutics Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AKRO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AKRO's low point in its 52 week range is $19.51 per share, with $41.16 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.73.

