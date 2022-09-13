Akero Therapeutics: 24-week Phase 2b Study With Efruxifermin Meets Primary Endpoint

(RTTNews) - Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (AKRO) reported topline data from HARMONY, a 24-week phase 2b study evaluating the efficacy and safety of efruxifermin in patients with pre-cirrhotic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH, fibrosis stage 2 or 3. The company said the study met its primary endpoint for both the 50mg and 28mg EFX dose groups, with 41% and 39% of EFX-treated patients, respectively, experiencing at least a one-stage improvement in liver fibrosis with no worsening of NASH by week 24, compared with 20% for the placebo arm.

The company noted that the study also met a key secondary endpoint with 76% and 47% of patients treated with 50mg and 28mg, respectively, achieving NASH resolution without worsening of fibrosis, compared with 15% for placebo.

Based on enrollment to date, Akero expects to report results from the phase 2b SYMMETRY study in the second half of 2023.

Shares of Akero Therapeutics are up 82% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.

