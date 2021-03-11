Markets
KERN

Akerna To Acquire Viridian Sciences - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Akerna (KERN) has signed an agreement to acquire Viridian Sciences, a cannabis business management software system built on SAP Business One. Akerna expects the all-stock deal accretive to revenue and earnings and to contribute positive cash flow. Akerna noted that the acquisition of Viridian establishes the company as the only cannabis-compliant SAP Business One offering.

Viridian Sciences is a fully integrated cannabis business management software system built on SAP Business One. Viridian's 30+ clients will gain access to Akerna's Compliance Gateway, feature-rich reporting, and the recently launched MJ Retail app.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KERN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular