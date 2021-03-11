Akerna To Acquire Viridian Sciences - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Akerna (KERN) has signed an agreement to acquire Viridian Sciences, a cannabis business management software system built on SAP Business One. Akerna expects the all-stock deal accretive to revenue and earnings and to contribute positive cash flow. Akerna noted that the acquisition of Viridian establishes the company as the only cannabis-compliant SAP Business One offering.

Viridian Sciences is a fully integrated cannabis business management software system built on SAP Business One. Viridian's 30+ clients will gain access to Akerna's Compliance Gateway, feature-rich reporting, and the recently launched MJ Retail app.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.