Aker Solutions Q4 Income Down, But Revenue Improves

(RTTNews) - Aker Solutions ASA (AKKVF.PK) on Tuesday reported lower profit in the fourth quarter that reflected higher operating expenses. The company's revenue, however, rose 43% from last year. Adjusted income also increased from the year-ago quarter.

The company proposed a dividend of NOK 3.30 per share to be paid this year.

The company posted net income of NOK 661 million or NOK 1.37 basic earnings per share in the fourth quarter, down from NOK 9.80 billion or NOK 20.05 basic earnings per share in the same period last year.

For the three-month period, net income excluding special items, howevere, increased to NOK 837 million or NOK 1.70 per share from NOK 385 million or NOK 0.96 per share in the previous-year quarter.

The company's operating expenses for the period rose to NOK 14.5 billion from NOK 10.5 billion in the same quarter a year ago.

EBITDA came in at NOK 1.19 billion for the fourth quarter, up from NOK 551 million in the prior-year period.

The Norwegian engineering firm total revenue and other income for the period climbed to NOK 15.7 billion, up 43% from NOK 11.1 billion recorded in the year-ago quarter.

Looking ahead, for fiscal 2025, the company expects revenues to be between NOK 50 and 55 billion. The 2025 EBITDA-margin is projected between 7.0%-7.5%, excluding the net income from OneSubsea segment.

