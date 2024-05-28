Aker Solutions Progresses Share Buy-Back Program

News & Insights

Aker Solutions ASA (GB:0QXP) has released an update.

Aker Solutions ASA has executed a share buy-back program, repurchasing shares with a total transaction volume of NOK 26,380,550.50 within the period specified. The company now holds 10,838,382 of its own shares, amounting to 2.202% of its share capital. These recent buy-backs are part of a larger initiative, running from February to July 2024, with the aim of acquiring up to NOK 500 million worth of shares.

