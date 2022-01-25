Aker Solutions, JGC to work on Russia's Yakutsk LNG project

Japan's JGC and Norway's Aker Solutions will conduct the front-end engineering design and project documentation for Russia's Yakutsk LNG project, developer A-Property said on Tuesday.

A-Property, a private firm, will develop and run the project via Yatek YAKG.MM, which plans to produce up to 18 million tonnes of LNG per year in Russia's Far East.

The final investment decision for the plant is expected at the end of 2023 with the commissioning of the first line of the plant seen in 2027.

The Yakutsk LNG project does not yet have an export licence.

China's Zhejiang Energy has agreed to buy a 10% stake in the project for 500 million euros ($565.6 million)

($1 = 0.8840 euros)

