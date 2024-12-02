Aker Solutions Concludes 2024 Share Purchase Program

Aker Solutions ASA (GB:0QXP) has released an update.

Aker Solutions ASA has successfully concluded its manager share purchase program for 2024, selling shares to key executives including CEO Kjetel Digre and CFO Idar Eikrem at NOK 30.422 per share. This program, which ran from November 7 to November 22, 2024, reflects the company’s strategy to engage its leadership in stock ownership, potentially aligning management interests with shareholders.

