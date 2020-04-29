Aker Solutions' carbon-capture technology approved for use

OSLO, April 29 (Reuters) - Norwegian engineering company Aker Solutions AKSOL.OL has had its carbon-capture technology approved for use at Norcem's cement plant in Brevik, it said on Wednesday.

The Brevik plant is part Norway's larger plan to capture CO2 emissions at several onshore installations and bury it under the seabed on the Norwegian continental shelf.

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis Editing by David Goodman )

((nerijus.adomaitis@thomsonreuters.com; +47 9027 6699; Reuters Messaging: nerijus.adomaitis.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.