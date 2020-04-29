Aker Solutions' carbon-capture technology approved for use

Publisher
Reuters
Published

Norwegian engineering company Aker Solutions has had its carbon-capture technology approved for use at Norcem's cement plant in Brevik, it said on Wednesday.

OSLO, April 29 (Reuters) - Norwegian engineering company Aker Solutions AKSOL.OL has had its carbon-capture technology approved for use at Norcem's cement plant in Brevik, it said on Wednesday.

The Brevik plant is part Norway's larger plan to capture CO2 emissions at several onshore installations and bury it under the seabed on the Norwegian continental shelf.

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis Editing by David Goodman )

((nerijus.adomaitis@thomsonreuters.com; +47 9027 6699; Reuters Messaging: nerijus.adomaitis.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More