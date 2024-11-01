News & Insights

Aker Solutions ASA Announces Digital General Meeting

November 01, 2024 — 02:37 am EDT

Aker Solutions ASA (GB:0QXP) has released an update.

Aker Solutions ASA is set to conduct a digital-only extraordinary general meeting on November 22, 2024, where shareholders can vote online. The main agenda includes the approval of a proposed dividend of NOK 21.00 per share. Shareholders are encouraged to participate digitally and may also vote in advance by November 20, 2024.

