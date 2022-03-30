Aker Offshore Wind Agrees To Be Combined With Aker Horizons In All-stock Deal

(RTTNews) - Norway's Aker Offshore Wind AS or AOW announced Wednesday an all-stock merger to be combined with Aker Horizons ASA.

Under the deal terms, shareholders in AOW, other than Aker Horizons, will receive 0.1304 merger consideration shares in Aker Horizons for each share owned in AOW.

The exchange ratio implies a share price of NOK 3.01 per AOW share, representing a premium of 6.9% to the closing price of AOW on March 29.

Aker Horizons has an indirect shareholding in AOW of approximately 51.02% and no consideration shares will be issued for such shareholding.

The transaction will be carried out as a triangular merger between AOW, Aker Horizons' subsidiary AH Tretten AS as the surviving entity, and Aker Horizons as the issuer of merger consideration shares.

Aker Horizons has undertaken to vote in favour of the Merger at AOW's annual general meeting expected to be held on or about May 4.

Following the deal closure, AOW will become a privately held subsidiary of Aker Horizons. It will be combined with Aker Horizons' portfolio company Mainstream Renewable Power, subject to customary conditions, including agreement with Mainstream's minority shareholders.

AOW and Mainstream already hold a joint 50 percent ownership stake in Progression Energy's 800 MW floating offshore wind project in Japan.

Both companies are also maturing opportunities in offshore wind in the US and Northern Europe.

