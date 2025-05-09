Aker Horizons Enters Merger Deal With Aker

(RTTNews) - Aker ASA and Aker Horizons ASA announced a merger whereby Aker Horizons' unit, Aker Horizons Holding AS, will merge with a subsidiary of Aker ASA against consideration in the form of shares in Aker ASA and cash to all shareholders in Aker Horizons. Specifically, shareholders will receive 0.001898 shares in Aker ASA and 0.267963 Norwegian Kroner in cash for each share owned in Aker Horizons. The transaction is the result of a strategic review process by the Board of Directors of Aker Horizons.

Also, Aker Horizons has resolved to redeem 100% of the Aker Horizons AS FRN Senior Unsecured 2.5 billion Norwegian Kroner Green Bond 2021/2025 at a call price of 100.37 percent of par, plus accrued unpaid interest.

