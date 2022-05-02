Aker, Cognite, Telenor Join To Build Software Security Company

(RTTNews) - Aker, Cognite and Telenor are establishing Omny, a Norwegian software company, that will prevent cyber attacks. The ownership in Omny will be 50 percent Telenor, Aker 44.2 percent, and Cognite will own 5.8 percent.

Omny will launch a commercial product into the Norwegian market in 2023 via Telenor's sales organisation. The companies plan to launch the product internationally during 2024.

Omny will develop software that helps to secure industrial operators and critical infrastructure. The product will be based on the Cognite Data Fusion platform. Omny will start with 15 employees. The company plans to expand significantly during its first year.

