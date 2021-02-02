Aker Carbon Capture eyes CCS project at waste-to-energy plant

OSLO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Norway's Aker Carbon Capture ACC-ME.OL said on Tuesday it would explore developing a full-scale carbon capture and storage (CCS) project at a waste-to-energy plant in Stavanger on the country's west coast.

The project aims to capture up to 100,000 tonnes of CO2 per year from the waste incineration plant which provides district heating and electricity, according to Lyse, the regional energy firm which owns the plant.

Lyse sees CCS technology as a way to achieve its goal of carbon neutral operations by 2030, contributing to the overall reduction of the country's emissions.

It could become the second project to capture CO2 emissions at waste-to-energy plants in Norway, and the third onshore CCS project in the country.

Aker Carbon Capture is also involved in a project to capture 400,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions at a HeidelbergCement HEIG.DE plant in Norway, the first such project in the world.

The cement project plans to store captured CO2 below the North Sea seabed, at a site planned by Norway's Equinor EQNR.OL and its partners Total TOTF.PA and Shell RDSa.L.

Called Northern Lights, the site is expected to start operations in 2024, and will initially be able to store 1.5 million tonnes of CO2 annually.

"The Northern Light project is a very natural partner for us, however nothing is decided at the current time," Lyse said in an email to Reuters when asked if the company planned to use the storage as well.

