Aker Carbon Capture ASA (AKCCF) Price Target Increased by 12.81% to 0.56

The average one-year price target for Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCPK:AKCCF) has been revised to $0.56 / share. This is an increase of 12.81% from the prior estimate of $0.50 dated September 12, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.31 to a high of $0.84 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 17.17% from the latest reported closing price of $0.68 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aker Carbon Capture ASA. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AKCCF is 0.01%, an increase of 90.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 50.84% to 12,250K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,571K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,850K shares , representing a decrease of 35.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AKCCF by 24.53% over the last quarter.

AMTAX - AB All Market Real Return Portfolio holds 2,556K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 96K shares , representing an increase of 96.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AKCCF by 55.26% over the last quarter.

PBD - Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF holds 2,255K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 958K shares , representing an increase of 57.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AKCCF by 88.19% over the last quarter.

CMIEX - Multi-Manager International Equity Strategies Fund Institutional Class holds 1,322K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,108K shares , representing a decrease of 135.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AKCCF by 55.25% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 931K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,264K shares , representing a decrease of 35.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AKCCF by 22.05% over the last quarter.

