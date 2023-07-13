Aker BP's Q2 operating profit jumps amid record output

OSLO, July 13 (Reuters) - Norwegian oil group Aker BP AKRBP.OL on Thursday reported a rise in second-quarter earnings that matched expectations as record output offset weaker prices for oil and gas.

Norway's second-largest listed oil company, partly owned by BP BP.L, said operating profit was $2.26 billion against a year-earlier $1.16 billion and a $2.3 billion analyst consensus forecast published by Aker BP.

(Reporting by Nora Buli, editing by Anna Ringstrom)

