BP

Aker BP's Q2 operating profit jumps amid record output

July 13, 2023 — 01:12 am EDT

Written by Nora Buli for Reuters ->

OSLO, July 13 (Reuters) - Norwegian oil group Aker BP AKRBP.OL on Thursday reported a rise in second-quarter earnings that matched expectations as record output offset weaker prices for oil and gas.

Norway's second-largest listed oil company, partly owned by BP BP.L, said operating profit was $2.26 billion against a year-earlier $1.16 billion and a $2.3 billion analyst consensus forecast published by Aker BP.

