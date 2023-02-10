Aker BP to boost dividend as profits soar

Adds dividend, quote, details

OSLO, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Norwegian independent oil firm Aker BP AKRBP.OL will boost its dividend by 10%, the company said on Friday after posting a $2.2 billion operating profit for the final quarter of 2022, up from $1.2 billion a year earlier.

Norway's second-largest listed oil company, partly owned by BP BP.L, said it would raise its annual dividend to $2.2 per share, or a quarterly equivalent of $0.55 per share, up from $2.0 per share.

Aker BP expects its capital spending in 2023 to be at $3 billion-$3.5 billion, compared to $1.0 billion for the second half of the last year, as it plans to develop a number of new fields.

Last June, the company completed the acquisition of Norwegian upstream assets, including a 20% stake in the Johan Sverdrup oilfield, from Sweden's Lundin Energy.

"Through the Lundin acquisition, we have doubled in size and created a stronger and more financially robust platform for future growth," Aker BP Chief Executive Karl Johnny Hersvik said.

Aker BP sees its production growing to between 430,000-460,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed) this year, up from 422,000 boed in the second half of 2022.

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)

