Aker BP Q4 Net Profit Down, Pre-tax Profit Rises; Lifts Dividend

(RTTNews) - Aker BP (DETNF), a Norwegian oil and gas exploration and production company, reported Friday that its fourth-quarter net profit declined to $112 million from last year's $355 million.

Earnings per share declined to $0.18 from $0.99 a year ago.

Pre-tax profit, however, grew to $2.18 billion from last year's $1.17 billion. EBITDA grew to $3.49 billion from last year's $1.56 billion.

Total income climbed to $3.83 billion from $1.85 billion a year ago.

On February 9, the Board resolved to pay a quarterly dividend of $0.55 per share in the first quarter 2023, which will be disbursed on or about February 23. For the year, dividend per share increased to $2.2 from last year's $2 per share.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2023, the company projects production of 430-460 mboepd.

