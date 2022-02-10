Aker BP Q4 hits record amid surge in oil and gas

Adds quotes, background

OSLO, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Norwegian independent oil company Aker BP AKRBP.OL said on Thursday it plans to drill 13 exploration wells in 2022 after reporting a record operating profit for the final quarter of 2021 on the back of higher petroleum prices.

Its earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) for October-December rose to a record $1.26 billion from $278 million during the same period in 2020.

"In times like these, it is important to stay focused on the things we can influence," Chief Executive Karl Johnny Hersvik said in a statement.

"For Aker BP, this means to continuously improve and drive down costs and emissions, and to unlock new opportunities for profitable growth," he said.

The company, controlled by Norwegian billionaire Kjell Inge Roekke and partly owned by BP BP.L, in December announced a $14 billion deal to acquire the oil and gas assets of Sweden's Lundin Energy LUNE.ST.

The transaction, set to be completed by mid-2022, would make Aker BP the second-largest listed oil firm on the Norwegian continental shelf after state-controlled Equinor EQNR.OL.

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)

