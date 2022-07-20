Aker BP Q2 Profit Rises - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Aker BP (DETNF) reported a second-quarter net profit of $188 million or $0.52 per share up from $154 million or $0.43 per share in the previous year.

Total income for the quarter grew to $2.03 billion from $1.12 billion last year.

In the second quarter we produced 181.3 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day, impacted by planned maintenance programmes. For the second half of 2022, the company expects to more than double its production as it integrates the Lundin assets.

Quarterly dividend increased by 11 percent to $0.525 per share.

The company has launched a decarbonisation plan to be net zero across all operations by 2030.It remains committed to reducing gross emissions across its operations and it has a clear pathway to reduce absolute emissions to close to zero by 2050.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.