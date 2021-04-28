Aker BP Q1 swings to record operating profit

Adds quote, detail

OSLO, April 28 (Reuters) - Norwegian independent oil and gas firm Aker BP AKERBP.OL posted record revenues and operating profits for the first quarter on Wednesday and said it plans to make final investment decisions for its Frosk and Kobra East Gekko discoveries in the coming months.

January-March earnings before interests and tax (EBIT) swung to a profit of $591 million from a year-ago loss of $266 million, while analysts polled by Refinitiv poll on average had predicted a profit of $596 million.

"This is a strong quarter with good production and on-track oilfield developments, and the cash flow is record high," Chief Executive Karl Johnny Hersvik told reporters.

"The cost measures we've been working on for a while are really starting to gain traction," he said.

Aker BP expects to make final investment decisions for Kobra East Gekko in the second quarter and Frosk in the third-quarter of this year, targeting a total of 40 million barrels of oil equivalent net to the company.

The company is also on track with concept studies for its biggest potential development, the NOAKA area, and a decision on the concept is planned for the third quarter of 2021, Hersvik said.

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)

