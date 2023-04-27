Aker BP Q1 operating profit falls, dividend and guidance maintained

Adds detail

OSLO, April 27 (Reuters) - Norway's second-largest listed oil company Aker BP AKRBP.OL said on Thursday it was maintaining its outlook, and its quarterly dividend at $0.55 per share, despite reporting a fall in quarterly operating profit year-on-year.

The company, partly owned by BP BP.L, posted $1.96 billion in earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) for the first quarter, down from $1.71 billion in the same period a year ago.

Aker BP said its new offshore oil and gas developments were progressing as planned, including projects launched in December.

The company produced a record 453,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed) in the first quarter, thanks to the ramp-up of production capacity at Equinor-operated EQNR.OL Johan Sverdrup oilfield.

"Implementation of measures and planning of further testing to increase this capacity to 755,000 boed is ongoing," said Aker BP, which has 31.6% stake in the field.

Aker BP plans in the coming years to invest about $18.5 billion in nine new offshore projects approved last December and estimated to hold about net 700 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Most of the projects are expected to start production in 2027, including Aker BP's flagship Yggdrasil development, formerly known as NOAKA.

The company maintained its capital spending guidance for 2023 at $3 billion-$3.5 billion.

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

