BP

Aker BP Q1 operating profit falls, dividend and guidance maintained

April 27, 2023 — 01:11 am EDT

Written by Nerijus Adomaitis for Reuters ->

OSLO, April 27 (Reuters) - Norway's second-largest listed oil company Aker BP AKRBP.OL said on Thursday it was maintaining its outlook, and its quarterly dividend at $0.55 per share, despite reporting a fall in quarterly operating profit year-on-year.

The company, partly owned by BP BP.L, posted $1.96 billion in earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) for the first quarter, down from $1.71 billion in the same period a year ago.

