Aker BP Q1 Net Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Aker BP (DETNF) said it delivered record strong financial results for the first quarter 2022, driven by high oil and gas prices and by strong underlying performance. Net profit increased to $536.9 million from $127.0 million, prior year. Earnings per share was $1.49 compared to $0.35.

Total income for the period was $2.29 billion from $1.13 billion, last year. The company's net production in the first quarter was 208.2 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day. Net sold volume was 216.2 mboepd.

For 2022, the company's financial plan consists of: production of 210-220 mboepd; capex of around $1.6 billion; and dividends of $1.9 per share for the full year, to be paid in four quarterly instalments.

