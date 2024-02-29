News & Insights

Companies
EQNR

Aker BP pauses helicopter traffic offshore Norway after crash

Credit: REUTERS/INTS KALNINS

February 29, 2024 — 05:52 am EST

Written by Louise Breusch Rasmussen for Reuters ->

Fixes spelling of 'traffic' in paragraph 1

COPENHAGEN, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Norwegian oil group Aker BP AKRBP.OL on Thursday said it had halted all helicopter traffic offshore Norway until further notice, after a Sikorsky S-92 helicopter crashed in the ocean on Wednesday, killing one person and injuring five others.

(Reporting by Louise Breusch Rasmussen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((Louisebreusch.rasmussen@tr.com; +45 21 27 97 79;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CompaniesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EQNR
LMT
VTOL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.