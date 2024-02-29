Aker BP pauses helicopter traffic offshore Norway after crash

Fixes spelling of 'traffic' in paragraph 1

COPENHAGEN, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Norwegian oil group Aker BP AKRBP.OL on Thursday said it had halted all helicopter traffic offshore Norway until further notice, after a Sikorsky S-92 helicopter crashed in the ocean on Wednesday, killing one person and injuring five others.

(Reporting by Louise Breusch Rasmussen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((Louisebreusch.rasmussen@tr.com; +45 21 27 97 79;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.