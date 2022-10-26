Aker BP now sees Johan Sverdrup phase two starting output in December

OSLO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Norway's giant Johan Sverdrup oilfield is expected to start phase-two production in December, Aker BP AKRBP.OL, a partner in the Equinor-operated EQNR.OL field, said on Wednesday.

Aker BP had previously expected the field to start in October, and as a result it has reduced its full-year 2022 production guidance, Chief Executive Karl Johnny Hersvik told reporters.

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)

