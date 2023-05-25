Aker BP makes unexpectedly big oil find in North Sea

Adds quote, estimated size of discovery

OSLO, May 25 (Reuters) - Norway's Aker BP AKRBP.OL has made a bigger-than-expected oil discovery in the Yggdrasil area of the North Sea, the energy company said on Thursday.

"The well has resulted in a significant oil discovery," Aker BP said in a statement.

Preliminary estimates indicate a gross recoverable volume of 40 million-90 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe), exceeding the company's own stated expectation that it could find between 18 million and 45 million boe, it said.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Anna Ringstrom)

((terje.solsvik@thomsonreuters.com; +47 918 666 70;))

