News & Insights

Aker BP makes unexpectedly big oil find in North Sea

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

May 25, 2023 — 01:10 am EDT

Written by Terje Solsvik for Reuters ->

Adds quote, estimated size of discovery

OSLO, May 25 (Reuters) - Norway's Aker BP AKRBP.OL has made a bigger-than-expected oil discovery in the Yggdrasil area of the North Sea, the energy company said on Thursday.

"The well has resulted in a significant oil discovery," Aker BP said in a statement.

Preliminary estimates indicate a gross recoverable volume of 40 million-90 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe), exceeding the company's own stated expectation that it could find between 18 million and 45 million boe, it said.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Anna Ringstrom)

((terje.solsvik@thomsonreuters.com; +47 918 666 70;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.