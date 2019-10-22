Aker BP cuts 2019 oil output guidance amid trouble at North Sea field

OSLO, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Aker BP AKERBP.OL, cut its full-year oil output target on Tuesday as the early start-up this month of Norway's giant Johan Sverdrup field was overshadowed by output problems at the company's Valhall field in the North Sea.

Jointly controlled by oil major BP Plc BP.L and Norwegian holding company Aker ASA AKER.OL, Aker BP now expects its daily 2019 output to average 155,000 barrels of oil equivalents (boepd), down from a July forecast of 155,000-160,000 boepd.

