Aker BP board approves $19 bln oil, gas investment plan

OSLO, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Norwegian energy firm Aker BP
Aker BP will later this month submit development plans for approval to Norway's energy ministry covering the NOAKA field development, the Valhall PWP-Fenris project, the Skarv Satellite Project and Utsira High, the company said in a statement.
"Net to Aker BP, the oil and gas resources in the projects are estimated to approximately 730 million barrels of oil equivalent," the company said.
The average break-even oil price for the field developments was estimated at $35-$40 per barrel.
North Sea benchmark oil traded on Friday at $87 per barrel.
