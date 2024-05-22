Aker BP ASA Prices EUR 750 Million Senior Notes

Aker BP ASA (GB:0M5J) has released an update.

Aker BP ASA has successfully priced a EUR 750 million Senior Notes offering with a 4.000% fixed annual coupon, maturing in May 2032, and an issue price that corresponds to a 4.04% yield. The notes will be listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and the funds raised are intended for general corporate purposes. Major financial institutions including ABN AMRO, Barclays, and Wells Fargo have managed the transaction as Joint Bookrunners.

