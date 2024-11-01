Aker BioMarine Boosts EBITDA with Strategic Divestments

Aker BioMarine ASA (DE:1PG) has released an update.

Aker BioMarine ASA has reported a robust third quarter, highlighted by the sale of its Feed Ingredients segment for $624 million, resulting in a net gain of $214.2 million and an extraordinary dividend payout. While the company’s revenue saw a 7% year-over-year decline, adjusted EBITDA rose by 10% due to growth in its Emerging Businesses segment, particularly through online sales on Amazon. The company is also focusing on core segments by initiating the divestment of Understory Protein.

