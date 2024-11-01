News & Insights

Stocks

Aker BioMarine Boosts EBITDA with Strategic Divestments

November 01, 2024 — 02:39 am EDT

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Aker BioMarine ASA (DE:1PG) has released an update.

Aker BioMarine ASA has reported a robust third quarter, highlighted by the sale of its Feed Ingredients segment for $624 million, resulting in a net gain of $214.2 million and an extraordinary dividend payout. While the company’s revenue saw a 7% year-over-year decline, adjusted EBITDA rose by 10% due to growth in its Emerging Businesses segment, particularly through online sales on Amazon. The company is also focusing on core segments by initiating the divestment of Understory Protein.

For further insights into DE:1PG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.