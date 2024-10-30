News & Insights

Aker BioMarine to Announce Q3 2024 Results

Aker BioMarine ASA (DE:1PG) has released an update.

Aker BioMarine, a leader in krill-derived health products, will announce its Q3 2024 results on November 1, 2024, with a webcast presentation available for investors. The company, listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, offers a range of innovative nutrition products and continues to expand its portfolio with initiatives like AION and Understory.

