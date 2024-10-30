Aker BioMarine to Announce Q3 2024 Results

Aker BioMarine ASA (DE:1PG) has released an update.

Aker BioMarine, a leader in krill-derived health products, will announce its Q3 2024 results on November 1, 2024, with a webcast presentation available for investors. The company, listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, offers a range of innovative nutrition products and continues to expand its portfolio with initiatives like AION and Understory.

For further insights into DE:1PG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.