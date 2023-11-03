Aker aims to make Cognite cash flow positive before IPO

OSLO, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Norwegian conglomerate Aker ASA AKER.OL wants its industrial software company Cognite to become cash flow positive before a planned initial public offering (IPO), Aker's CEO Oeyvind Eriksen said on Friday.

Aker, controlled by Norwegian billionaire investor Kjell Inge Roekke, has a 50.5% stake in Cognite, which also attracted investments from Accel, TCV and Saudi Aramco 2222.SE.

No date has been set for a Cognite listing but its shareholders are working to make the company "IPO ready" by seeking to boost its revenue and the customer base, Eriksen told Reuters.

"The target is to make the company cash flow positive in the not too distant future. Before we will IPO Cognite, we will also diversify and grow the customer base, both by companies and industry segments," he said.

Aker's third-quarter results published on Friday included 269 million crowns ($24.08 million) in revenue from Cognite, a 27.5% increase from the same quarter a year ago.

Cognite's core earnings (EBITDA) were negative by 92 million crowns in the third quarter, an improvement from a loss of 158 million crowns a year ago.

"We see an opportunity for Cognite to become cash positive by the end of the next year... Whether it happens depends on investment decisions made by the company," Eriksen said.

Cognite, which provides solutions for collecting, sharing and analysing industrial data in order to improve efficiency and security, launched its own AI tool in the second quarter.

Global interest in AI, which has lifted shares of software companies and computer chip makers, provided "great opportunity" for Cognite, Eriksen said.

Last year, Saudi Aramco acquired a 7.4% stake in Cognite for around $113 million, valuing the company at over $1.5 billion.

Aker in its earnings report said Cognite had a net asset value of 6.7 billion crowns.

($1 = 11.1696 Norwegian crowns)

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)

