Akebia's Vafseo Tablets Approved By FDA For Anemia Treatment In Dialysis Patients

March 27, 2024 — 09:26 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Vafseo or vadadustat Tablets for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease or CKD in adults who have been receiving dialysis for at least three months.

Vafseo is a once-daily oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase (HIF-PH) inhibitor that activates the physiologic response to hypoxia to stimulate endogenous production of erythropoietin to manage anemia. Vafseo is now approved in 37 countries.

Akebia said it intends to commercialize Vafseo in the U.S. with its established commercial team that has deep renal experience and by leveraging its relationship with CSL Vifor.

