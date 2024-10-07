Akebia, U.S. Renal Care Enter Supply Contract; USRC Physicians To Prescribe Vafseo

(RTTNews) - Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) and U.S. Renal Care announced entry into a multi-year commercial supply contract encompassing all USRC dialysis centers. The contract enables USRC attending physicians to prescribe Vafseo for patients on dialysis when it is expected to be available in January 2025.

In March 2024, Vafseo was approved by the FDA for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease in adults who have been receiving dialysis for at least three months. Akebia expects to receive Transitional Drug Add-on Payment Adjustment designation for Vafseo in January 2025.

