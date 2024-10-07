News & Insights

BioTech
AKBA

Akebia, U.S. Renal Care Enter Supply Contract; USRC Physicians To Prescribe Vafseo

October 07, 2024 — 08:25 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) and U.S. Renal Care announced entry into a multi-year commercial supply contract encompassing all USRC dialysis centers. The contract enables USRC attending physicians to prescribe Vafseo for patients on dialysis when it is expected to be available in January 2025.

In March 2024, Vafseo was approved by the FDA for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease in adults who have been receiving dialysis for at least three months. Akebia expects to receive Transitional Drug Add-on Payment Adjustment designation for Vafseo in January 2025.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AKBA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.