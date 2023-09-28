News & Insights

Akebia Therapeutics Resubmits NDA For Vadadustat To FDA

September 28, 2023 — 08:30 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Biopharmaceutical company Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (AKBA) announced Thursday it has resubmitted its New Drug Application (NDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for vadadustat for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adult patients on dialysis.

Vadadustat, Akebia's investigational oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase inhibitor, is currently approved for use in 35 countries.

Based on standard NDA resubmission review timelines, a letter from the FDA acknowledging that the resubmission is complete, classifying the resubmission, and setting the PDUFA date is expected in 30 days. Akebia expects the FDA to set a PDUFA date of six months from the date of submission.

RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
AKBA

