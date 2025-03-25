Akebia Therapeutics to Present Research at National Kidney Foundation Spring Clinical Meetings 2025

Akebia Therapeutics will present research on kidney disease treatment at the NKF SCM25 from April 10-13, 2025.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. announced that it will present data at the National Kidney Foundation Spring Clinical Meetings 2025 (NKF SCM25) in Boston from April 10-13, 2025. The company will display posters related to their research, including studies on cardiovascular risk and the efficacy of vadadustat for treating anemia in dialysis-dependent chronic kidney disease (DD-CKD) patients of different ages. Dr. Wolfgang Winkelmayer will present a specific poster on this topic on April 10 at 4:00 pm. Attendees can also visit Akebia at Booth #1121 during the event. Akebia, founded in 2007 and based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, is dedicated to improving the lives of those affected by kidney disease.

Akebia Therapeutics will present data related to its treatment for anemia in patients with dialysis-dependent chronic kidney disease at a significant national conference, highlighting its commitment to addressing critical health issues.

The presentation at the National Kidney Foundation Spring Clinical Meetings positions Akebia as a leader in research and innovation in the field of kidney disease, potentially enhancing its reputation within the medical community.

By participating in NKF SCM25 and showcasing multiple posters, Akebia demonstrates ongoing engagement with healthcare professionals, which could lead to increased awareness and interest in its products.

The presence of Akebia at a notable conference like NKF SCM25 may open opportunities for collaboration and partnerships within the healthcare sector.

What is the purpose of Akebia Therapeutics?

Akebia Therapeutics aims to improve the lives of people affected by kidney disease.

When will Akebia present data at NKF SCM25?

Akebia will present data at the National Kidney Foundation Spring Clinical Meetings from April 10-13, 2025.

Where is the NKF SCM25 taking place?

The NKF SCM25 will be held in Boston, MA.

What are the key presentations by Akebia at NKF SCM25?

Key presentations include posters on Vadadustat and its effectiveness in anemic patients with DD-CKD.

How can attendees connect with Akebia at NKF SCM25?

Attendees can visit Akebia at Booth #1121 in the Exhibit Hall during the event.

$AKBA insiders have traded $AKBA stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AKBA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN P. BUTLER (CEO and President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 190,659 shares for an estimated $387,853 .

. NICHOLAS GRUND (Chief Commercial Officer) sold 55,621 shares for an estimated $116,804

STEVEN KEITH BURKE (SVP, Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 50,506 shares for an estimated $106,062 .

. RICHARD C MALABRE (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 30,202 shares for an estimated $63,424

We have seen 65 institutional investors add shares of $AKBA stock to their portfolio, and 49 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AKBA in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 10/11/2024

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Akebia Therapeutics



®



, Inc.



(Nasdaq: AKBA), a biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease, today announced that it will present data at the



National Kidney Foundation Spring Clinical Meetings 2025



(NKF SCM25), which will take place in Boston, MA from April 10-13, 2025.





Akebia-supported posters will be displayed at NKF SCM25 during Exhibit Hall hours.









Cardiovascular Risk in Patients With DD-CKD Randomized to Vadadustat vs Darbepoetin Alfa With or Without Cardiovascular Disease



:



Poster: G-284













: Poster: G-284





Vadadustat for Treatment of Anemia in Older vs Younger Patients With Dialysis-Dependent-CKD



:



Poster: G-285













On Thursday, April 10, 2025 at 4:00 pm during



Oral Poster Presentation: Research 3



at NKF SCM25, Dr. Wolfgang Winkelmayer will present a poster titled "Vadadustat for Treatment of Anemia in Older vs Younger Patients With Dialysis-Dependent-CKD."





NKF SCM25 attendees can also visit Akebia at Booth #1121 in the Exhibit Hall.







About Akebia Therapeutics







Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease. Akebia was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit our website at



www.akebia.com



, which does not form a part of this release.







Akebia Therapeutics Contact







Mercedes Carrasco





mcarrasco@akebia.com



