Akebia Therapeutics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AKBA) Path To Profitability

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Akebia Therapeutics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AKBA) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The US$511m market-cap company announced a latest loss of US$383m on 31 December 2020 for its most recent financial year result. The most pressing concern for investors is Akebia Therapeutics' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to the 8 industry analysts covering Akebia Therapeutics, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of US$26m in 2023. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 67% is expected, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving Akebia Therapeutics' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, though, keep in mind that typically biotechs, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means, large upcoming growth rates are not abnormal as the company is beginning to reap the benefits of earlier investments.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 39% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

