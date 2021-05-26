Akebia Therapeutics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AKBA) CEO Might Not Expect Shareholders To Be So Generous This Year

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) has not performed well recently and CEO John Butler will probably need to up their game. Shareholders can take the chance to hold the board and management accountable for the unsatisfactory performance at the next AGM on 02 June 2021. It would also be an opportunity for shareholders to influence management through voting on company resolutions such as executive remuneration, which could impact the firm significantly. The data we present below explains why we think CEO compensation is not consistent with recent performance.

Comparing Akebia Therapeutics, Inc.'s CEO Compensation With the industry

Our data indicates that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$527m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$5.9m for the year to December 2020. We note that's an increase of 37% above last year. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth acknowledging that the salary portion is lower, valued at US$696k.

On comparing similar companies from the same industry with market caps ranging from US$200m to US$800m, we found that the median CEO total compensation was US$2.5m. Hence, we can conclude that John Butler is remunerated higher than the industry median. Moreover, John Butler also holds US$3.4m worth of Akebia Therapeutics stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$696k US$648k 12% Other US$5.2m US$3.7m 88% Total Compensation US$5.9m US$4.3m 100%

On an industry level, roughly 19% of total compensation represents salary and 81% is other remuneration. In Akebia Therapeutics' case, non-salary compensation represents a greater slice of total remuneration, in comparison to the broader industry. If total compensation is slanted towards non-salary benefits, it indicates that CEO pay is linked to company performance.

A Look at Akebia Therapeutics, Inc.'s Growth Numbers

Over the last three years, Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has shrunk its earnings per share by 24% per year. It saw its revenue drop 26% over the last year.

The decline in EPS is a bit concerning. And the fact that revenue is down year on year arguably paints an ugly picture. These factors suggest that the business performance wouldn't really justify a high pay packet for the CEO. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Few Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. shareholders would feel satisfied with the return of -67% over three years. Therefore, it might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

In Summary...

Given that shareholders haven't seen any positive returns on their investment, not to mention the lack of earnings growth, this may suggest that few of them would be willing to award the CEO with a pay rise. At the upcoming AGM, the board will get the chance to explain the steps it plans to take to improve business performance.

While it is important to pay attention to CEO remuneration, investors should also consider other elements of the business. We've identified 3 warning signs for Akebia Therapeutics that investors should be aware of in a dynamic business environment.

Important note: Akebia Therapeutics is an exciting stock, but we understand investors may be looking for an unencumbered balance sheet and blockbuster returns. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

