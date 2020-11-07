Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Analysts Are Cutting Their Estimates: Here's What You Need To Know

The analysts might have been a bit too bullish on Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA), given that the company fell short of expectations when it released its third-quarter results last week. Statutory earnings fell substantially short of expectations, with revenues of US$60m missing forecasts by 33%. Losses exploded, with a per-share loss of US$0.42 some 45% below prior forecasts. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NasdaqGM:AKBA Earnings and Revenue Growth November 7th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus, from the eight analysts covering Akebia Therapeutics, is for revenues of US$240.2m in 2021, which would reflect a stressful 22% reduction in Akebia Therapeutics' sales over the past 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 69% to US$0.92. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$276.6m and US$0.83 per share in losses. There's been a definite change in sentiment in this update, with the analysts administering a notable cut to next year's revenue estimates, while at the same time increasing their loss per share forecasts.

The average price target was broadly unchanged at US$6.71, perhaps implicitly signalling that the weaker earnings outlook is not expected to have a long-term impact on the valuation. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on Akebia Therapeutics, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$10.00 and the most bearish at US$3.00 per share. We would probably assign less value to the analyst forecasts in this situation, because such a wide range of estimates could imply that the future of this business is difficult to value accurately. With this in mind, we wouldn't rely too heavily the consensus price target, as it is just an average and analysts clearly have some deeply divergent views on the business.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with the forecast 22% revenue decline a notable change from historical growth of 28% over the last three years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 20% annually for the foreseeable future. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Akebia Therapeutics is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. On the negative side, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for Akebia Therapeutics going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

It is also worth noting that we have found 3 warning signs for Akebia Therapeutics that you need to take into consideration.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.