Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. Scheduled to Report Q4 and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on March 13, 2025

Akebia Therapeutics will announce Q4 and full year 2024 financial results on March 13, 2025, followed by a conference call.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2024, on March 13, 2025, before the market opens. The company will hold a conference call on the same day at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss these results and recent business developments. Participants can register for the call via a provided link, and they are encouraged to join 15 minutes early to ensure a timely connection. A live webcast of the call will be available on Akebia's website, along with an archive of the event for later access. Akebia, headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, is dedicated to improving the lives of individuals affected by kidney disease.

Potential Positives

Akebia Therapeutics will be sharing its financial results for Q4 and full year 2024, indicating transparency and accountability to investors.

The scheduled conference call allows for direct communication with stakeholders, fostering engagement and informing them of the company’s recent business highlights.

The availability of a live webcast and an online archive ensures that a wider audience can access important corporate information conveniently.

As a company focused on improving the lives of people with kidney disease, Akebia underscores its commitment to a significant healthcare need, enhancing its corporate mission appeal.

Potential Negatives

Failure to provide any forward-looking statements or insights regarding future expectations may lead to uncertainty among investors.

Absence of detailed financial performance metrics or context raises concerns about the company's current financial health.

FAQ

When will Akebia release its financial results?

Akebia Therapeutics plans to release its financial results on March 13, 2025, prior to market opening.

What time is the Akebia conference call?

The conference call will be held on March 13, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. ET.

How can I access the Akebia conference call?

You can access the call by registering through the provided Registration Link prior to the call.

Will there be a webcast of the conference call?

Yes, a live webcast will be available via the Investors section of Akebia’s website.

What is Akebia Therapeutics' mission?

Akebia Therapeutics aims to improve the lives of individuals impacted by kidney disease.

$AKBA Insider Trading Activity

$AKBA insiders have traded $AKBA stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AKBA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN P. BUTLER (CEO and President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 190,659 shares for an estimated $387,853 .

. NICHOLAS GRUND (Chief Commercial Officer) sold 55,621 shares for an estimated $116,804

STEVEN KEITH BURKE (SVP, Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 50,506 shares for an estimated $106,062 .

. RICHARD C MALABRE (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 30,202 shares for an estimated $63,424

$AKBA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 65 institutional investors add shares of $AKBA stock to their portfolio, and 49 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Akebia Therapeutics®, Inc.



(Nasdaq: AKBA) today announced plans to release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024, on Thursday, March 13, 2025, prior to the open of financial markets.





Akebia will host a conference call on Thursday, March 13, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss its financial results and recent business highlights. To access the call, please register by clicking on this



Registration Link



, and you will be provided with dial in details. To avoid delays and ensure timely connection, we encourage dialing into the conference call 15 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.





A live webcast of the conference call will be available via the Investors section of Akebia’s website at:



https://ir.akebia.com/



. An online archive of the webcast can be accessed via the Investors section of Akebia’s website at



http://ir.akebia.com



.







About Akebia Therapeutics







Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease. Akebia was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit our website at www.akebia.com, which does not form a part of this release.







Akebia Therapeutics Contact







Mercedes Carrasco







mcarrasco@akebia.com





