Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. Q4 Loss Decreases

(RTTNews) - Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (AKBA) revealed Loss for fourth quarter of -$12.24 million

The company's bottom line came in at -$12.24 million, or -$0.05 per share. This compares with -$22.80 million, or -$0.10 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 23.9% to $57.62 million from $46.50 million last year.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$12.24 Mln. vs. -$22.80 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.05 vs. -$0.10 last year. -Revenue: $57.62 Mln vs. $46.50 Mln last year.

