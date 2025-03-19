Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock

Akebia Therapeutics announces an underwritten public offering of common stock, subject to market conditions and underwriter options.

Quiver AI Summary

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has announced the commencement of an underwritten public offering of its common stock, with all shares being offered by the company itself. Akebia plans to give underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an additional 15% of the shares sold at the public offering price. The offering is subject to market conditions, and its details, including size and terms, may change. Leerink Partners and Piper Sandler & Co. are the joint bookrunning managers for this offering. The shares are being offered under a shelf registration statement filed with the SEC, and further details will be available in a preliminary prospectus supplement. The company reaffirms its commitment to improving the lives of those affected by kidney disease, while also highlighting the inherent risks and uncertainties related to the offering and market conditions.

Potential Positives

Akebia Therapeutics is conducting an underwritten public offering, which can provide the company with additional capital to support its operations and potential growth.

The offering includes a 30-day option for underwriters to purchase an additional 15% of shares, potentially increasing the total capital raised.

This offering is made under an effective shelf registration statement, which streamlines the process for raising capital and can attract investor interest quickly.

Potential Negatives

The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there is no assurance of its completion or the terms, indicating potential uncertainty and risk for investors.

Akebia faces inherent risks related to market conditions that may impact the offering, which could suggest underlying financial instability or challenges.

Actual results may differ materially from the company's expectations regarding the offering, suggesting a lack of confidence in their projections.

FAQ

What is the purpose of Akebia Therapeutics?

Akebia Therapeutics aims to improve the lives of people affected by kidney disease.

What kind of offering has Akebia Therapeutics announced?

Akebia has commenced an underwritten public offering of its common stock.

Who are the underwriters for Akebia's offering?

Leerink Partners and Piper Sandler & Co. are acting as joint bookrunning managers for the offering.

Where can I access the prospectus for the offering?

The preliminary prospectus supplement can be obtained at the SEC's website or by contacting the underwriters directly.

What risks are associated with Akebia's public offering?

The offering is subject to market conditions, and actual results may differ from anticipated terms or completion.

$AKBA Insider Trading Activity

$AKBA insiders have traded $AKBA stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AKBA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN P. BUTLER (CEO and President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 190,659 shares for an estimated $387,853 .

. NICHOLAS GRUND (Chief Commercial Officer) sold 55,621 shares for an estimated $116,804

STEVEN KEITH BURKE (SVP, Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 50,506 shares for an estimated $106,062 .

. RICHARD C MALABRE (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 30,202 shares for an estimated $63,424

$AKBA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 65 institutional investors add shares of $AKBA stock to their portfolio, and 49 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$AKBA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AKBA in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 10/11/2024

Full Release



CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akebia Therapeutics



®



, Inc. (“Akebia”) (Nasdaq: AKBA), a biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering (the “Offering”). All shares are being offered by Akebia. In addition, Akebia expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the shares of its common stock sold in the Offering at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The Offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the Offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the Offering.





Leerink Partners and Piper Sandler & Co. are acting as joint bookrunning managers for the Offering.





The shares are being offered by Akebia pursuant to a shelf registration statement that was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on September 3, 2024 and declared effective by the SEC on September 12, 2024.





The Offering is being made only by means of a prospectus and prospectus supplement that form a part of the shelf registration statement. A preliminary prospectus supplement relating to and describing the terms of the Offering is expected to be filed with the SEC and, if and when filed, may be obtained for free by visiting the SEC’s website at



www.sec.gov



. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may also be obtained, when available, by contacting: Leerink Partners LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, 53 State Street, 40th Floor, Boston, MA 02109, by telephone at (800)-808-7525, ext. 6105, or by email at



syndicate@leerink.com



; or Piper Sandler & Co., Attention: Prospectus Department, 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, MN 55402, or by telephone at (800)-747-3924, or by email at



prospectus@psc.com



. The final terms of the Offering will be disclosed in a final prospectus supplement to be filed with the SEC.





This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of, these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.







About Akebia Therapeutics







Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease. Akebia was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. The terms “anticipate,” “believe,” “build,” “can,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “should,” “designed,” “estimate,” “project,” “expect,” “forecast,” “future,” “goal,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “strategy,” “seek,” “target,” “will,” “would,” derivatives of these words, and similar references are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to the expected size of the Offering and the grant to the underwriters of an option to purchase additional shares. Actual results may differ materially from those projected or implied in these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such a difference include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to market conditions that may affect the timing, terms and conditions of the Offering and the satisfaction of closing conditions related to the Offering. There can be no assurance that Akebia will be able to complete the Offering on the anticipated terms, or at all. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Additional risks and uncertainties relating to the Offering, Akebia and its business include those identified under the heading “Risk Factors” in Akebia's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, Akebia’s preliminary prospectus supplement to be filed with the SEC and other filings that Akebia may make with the SEC in the future. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release (except as otherwise noted) speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, Akebia does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release.







Akebia Therapeutics Contact







Mercedes Carrasco







mcarrasco@akebia.com







Source: Akebia Therapeutics, Inc.



