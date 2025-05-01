Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2025 Financial Results Release and Conference Call Details

Akebia Therapeutics will announce Q1 2025 financial results on May 8, followed by a conference call at 8:00 a.m. EDT.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, on May 8, 2025, before market opening. The company will hold a conference call on the same day at 8:00 a.m. EDT to discuss these results and recent business developments, with registration required for access. Participants are advised to join the call 15 minutes early for timely connection. A live webcast of the call will be available on Akebia's investor website, along with an archive of the presentation afterward. Akebia, founded in 2007 and based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, focuses on improving the lives of individuals affected by kidney disease.

Potential Positives

Akebia Therapeutics is scheduled to release its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, indicating transparency and responsiveness to investor interests.

The upcoming conference call on May 8, 2025, provides an opportunity for stakeholders to engage directly with company leadership and discuss recent business highlights.

The live webcast and online archive of the conference call enhance accessibility, allowing a broader audience to stay informed about the company's performance and strategies.

As a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on kidney disease, the press release reinforces Akebia's commitment to addressing significant health issues.

Potential Negatives

Announcing financial results in advance may indicate that the company is preparing for potentially disappointing outcomes, which could raise concerns among investors.



Scheduling a conference call to discuss financial results could suggest that there might be significant news or challenges that the company needs to address, which may not be seen as a positive indicator of financial health.



None

FAQ

When will Akebia release its Q1 2025 financial results?

Akebia will release its financial results for Q1 2025 on May 8, 2025, prior to market opening.

What time is the Akebia conference call scheduled?

The conference call is scheduled for May 8, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. EDT.

How can I join the Akebia conference call?

To join, please register through the provided Registration Link to receive the dial-in details.

Where can I watch the live webcast of the conference call?

The live webcast will be available in the Investors section of Akebia's website at https://ir.akebia.com/.

What is Akebia Therapeutics known for?

Akebia Therapeutics is focused on improving the lives of individuals impacted by kidney disease.

$AKBA Insider Trading Activity

$AKBA insiders have traded $AKBA stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AKBA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN P. BUTLER (CEO and President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 190,659 shares for an estimated $387,853 .

. NICHOLAS GRUND (Chief Commercial Officer) sold 55,621 shares for an estimated $116,804

STEVEN KEITH BURKE (SVP, Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 50,506 shares for an estimated $106,062 .

. RICHARD C MALABRE (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 30,202 shares for an estimated $63,424

$AKBA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 66 institutional investors add shares of $AKBA stock to their portfolio, and 36 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Akebia Therapeutics®, Inc.



(Nasdaq: AKBA) today announced plans to release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, on Thursday, May 8, 2025, prior to the open of financial markets.





Akebia will host a conference call on Thursday, May 8, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. EDT to discuss its financial results and recent business highlights. To access the call, please register by clicking on this



Registration Link



, and you will be provided with dial in details. To avoid delays and ensure timely connection, we encourage dialing into the conference call 15 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.





A live webcast of the conference call will be available via the Investors section of Akebia’s website at:



https://ir.akebia.com/



. An online archive of the webcast can be accessed via the Investors section of Akebia’s website at



http://ir.akebia.com



.







About Akebia Therapeutics







Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease. Akebia was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit our website at www.akebia.com, which does not form a part of this release.







Akebia Therapeutics Contact







Mercedes Carrasco







mcarrasco@akebia.com





