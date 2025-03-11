AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS Earnings Preview: Recent $AKBA Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS ($AKBA) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $38,095,643 and earnings of -$0.08 per share.

AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS Insider Trading Activity

AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS insiders have traded $AKBA stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AKBA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN P. BUTLER (CEO and President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 190,659 shares for an estimated $387,853 .

. NICHOLAS GRUND (Chief Commercial Officer) sold 55,621 shares for an estimated $116,804

STEVEN KEITH BURKE (SVP, Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 50,506 shares for an estimated $106,062 .

. RICHARD C MALABRE (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 30,202 shares for an estimated $63,424

AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 65 institutional investors add shares of AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS stock to their portfolio, and 49 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

