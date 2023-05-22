News & Insights

Akebia Therapeutics Announces UK MHRA Marketing Authorization For Vafseo

May 22, 2023 — 08:45 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (AKBA) announced the United Kingdom Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency has granted marketing authorization for Vafseo, an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase inhibitor for the treatment of symptomatic anemia associated with chronic kidney disease in adults on chronic maintenance dialysis.

John Butler, CEO of Akebia, said: "We look forward to completing a partnership in Europe and bringing an additional therapeutic option to patients on dialysis in the United Kingdom."

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company. It is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

