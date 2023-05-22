Akebia Therapeutics Announces UK MHRA Marketing Authorization For Vafseo

(RTTNews) - Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (AKBA) announced the United Kingdom Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency has granted marketing authorization for Vafseo, an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase inhibitor for the treatment of symptomatic anemia associated with chronic kidney disease in adults on chronic maintenance dialysis.

John Butler, CEO of Akebia, said: "We look forward to completing a partnership in Europe and bringing an additional therapeutic option to patients on dialysis in the United Kingdom."

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company. It is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.