Akebia Therapeutics' anemia treatment fails to meet safety goal in late-stage study

Akebia Therapeutics Inc said on Thursday its experimental drug to treat anemia in patients with chronic kidney disease failed to meet the main goal on safety in a late-stage trial.

However, the company said its treatment, vadadustat, achieved the main goal and secondary goal on efficacy in each of the two studies.

